City of Belleville announces holiday event modifications

Belleville, Ill. – The City of Belleville has announced Thursday its modified plans for events in the upcoming holiday season including Halloween, Christmas, and local events.

Read all cancellations and modifications below.

• The City of Belleville’s annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat has been canceled.

As an alternative, the Parks & Recreation Department is offering Boo Buckets, delivered to residents’ doors for $7 per bucket. Buckets must be ordered by Oct. 9

To place your order call 618-233-1416.

• City-wide trick-or-treating is the decision of the individual, but the City of Belleville

Ordinance No. 7199; 10-20-08 applies.

Any trick-or-treating events need to incorporate social distancing, masking, and proper handwashing, as well as adherence to event size limitations.

• The annual Veterans Day Ceremony will still be held on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., but it will be a virtual event with limited in-person attendance.

To view the live broadcast, visit www.facebook.com/welcometobellevilleil.

• The annual ‘Christkindlmarkt’ will be held in a virtually this year.

• The annual Santa Parade and Santa on the Square have been canceled.

Alternatively, children can drop off their Letters to Santa downtown in a special

North Pole mailbox and tune into live ‘Santacasts’ on Facebook to see if their letter will

be read.

There will be Santa Sightings in the neighborhoods as he’ll stroll through the neighborhoods to say ‘hi’ from a distance.

• The annual Gingerbread Display Contest is scheduled with some modifications.

Gingerbread Creations are to be turned in to Toot’s Cake Decorating & Candy, 314 E.

Main St., Belleville, IL 62220, November 14th between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The creations will be placed in windows by Nov. 18th and voting will go through Dec. 12.

• The Gingerbread 5K has been replaced with the Gingerbread Virtual Endurance

Challenge.

• The annual Lighting of the Fountain has been canceled.

For more details regarding holiday events visit www.belleville.net/725/Holidays-2020.