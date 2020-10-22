City of Belleville to demolish 20 dilapidated homes

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The City of Belleville is planning to demolish 20 dilapidated homes throughout the city.

According to a Facebook post from Belleville, the city unanimously voted Monday to demolish the homes.

“We’re very happy to be able to move forward on this project so that these unsafe homes are taken down,” said Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert. “These homes were reviewed by some of our Belleville organizations that work to rehabilitate homes in similar conditions, but this group of homes just had too much structural damage to be saved.”

The city says once the homes are torn down, the empty lots will become green space and could be sold in the future to neighbors interested in expanding their yards or other buyers.

Demolition will begin within the next two to three weeks and will end by time the year is over.

To learn more about the properties, visit belleville.net.

Latest headlines: