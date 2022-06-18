EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. – The City of East St. Louis is celebrating 618 Day and Juneteenth at city hall.

Celebrations begin with the Alpha Phi Alpha Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. starting at East St. Louis City Hall. After the 5K, a parade will begin at 5th and State Street to 65th & State.

At 12 p.m., East St. Louis will host a Community Block Party at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center featuring a concert, 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, food trucks, bounce houses, face painting, community service, retail, and food booths.

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III says both 618 and Juneteenth are celebrations offer positive messages of hope to the greater East St. Louis community.