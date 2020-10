MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – A boil order was issued for the entire city of Moscow Mills Tuesday morning.

Residents are advised to boil their water for three to five minutes before drinking, cooking or any type of consumption. Water used for feeding animals should also be boiled.

The boil advisory should last until noon Wednesday, October 7.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Natural Resources’ Public Drinking Water Branch at 800-361-4827