City of Pagedale mayor Mary Louise Carter dies

PAGEDALE, Mo. – Mayor the City of Pagedale Mary Louise Carter has died. She served 28 years as mayor, since 1992.

Carter was a Pagedale Alderwoman for 10 years before becoming Mayor. Pagedale is located on the outskirts of the City of St. Louis.

Voters on Tuesday chose the reverend, Ernest Shields, to succeed her. She chose not to seek re-election this year.

Circumstances surrounding her death are unknown at this time.

A Message from the City of Pagedale

​It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to inform the St. Louis community of the death our Mayor Mary Louise Carter, who passed away this morning at her home. Mayor Mary L. Carter will be remembered as a leader, who sought solutions to rebuilding the City of Pagedale. Mayor Mary L. Carter had served as Mayor since 1992 (28 years). Prior to becoming our Mayor, Mary L. Carter was Ward One Alderperson for 10 years. She served the City of Pagedale for over 38 years. The passing of Mayor Mary L. Carter not only represents a great loss for the City of Pagedale but for the 24:1 community. Mayor Mary L. Carter dedicated her life to ensuring that every citizen had the opportunity to a better future for themselves. Mayor Mary L. Carter, along with the Board of Alderpersons, helped reestablish affordable homes, businesses, a movie theater, a grocery store, local banks, and two senior living facilities. Mayor Mary L. Carter was also a member of multiple communities and civic organizations. Mayor Mary L. Carter’s work is not done! The City of Pagedale just recently broke ground on a new multiple level storefront and office space on Page Ave. and Ferguson Ave. We send our prayers to her family, friends, and citizens of Pagedale. Mayor Mary Louise Carter may god bless you and Rest In Peace!!