PAGEDALE, Mo. – The city of Pagedale will swear in a new mayor Wednesday, June 25.

Ernest EG Shields Sr. will be the first American American man to serve as mayor. Shields serves as the pastor of the Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church.

He will replace mayor Mary Louise Carter who chose not to seek re-election and later died earlier this month.

His inauguration will be held at 12:00 p.m. in Pagedale City Park on Ferguson Avenue across from city hall.