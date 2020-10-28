City of St. Charles highlights safety in updated golf cart ordinance

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The City of Saint Charles updated the golf cart ordinance on city streets to help ensure the safety and well being of both drivers and riders.

The ordinance says no one under the age of 16 can drive a golf cart. Drivers must have a valid license and insurance.

When operating a vehicle, a driver can not go over 35 mph or drive on sidewalks.

Drivers can not drive careless, reckless or while intoxicated.

A golf cart can not have more passengers than it is designed to carry, and a person should not be hanging on the side of the vehicle who isn’t seated.

When operating the golf cart, it must have a functioning brake system along with functioning headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and turn signals.

Lastly, all golf carts must have at least one rearview mirror, a seatbelt for each designated seating position, and a horn.

