City of St. Louis Department of Health encourages COVID-19 testing for attendees of Bikefest in central Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Bikefest, the annual motorcycle event that took place in the Lake of the Ozarks region brings more than 100,000 individuals to Central Missouri each year. The City of St. Louis Health Department is now encouraging anyone who attended the event to get screened for COVID-19.

Facial coverings are not currently mandated in the Lake of the Ozarks region where this event took place and it appears as though social distancing recommendations were not followed based on media coverage. They say that attendees were at a heightened risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

“We know that health and safety mitigation measures like wearing face coverings and social distancing have helped to slow and even reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis. “Media coverage of the event revealed very few people wearing masks or practicing social distancing.”

The City of St Louis Department of Health says that anyone from the City of St. Louis who attended the event may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 and that it would be in their best interest and the best interest of their families, friends and the community to get tested.

No-cost COVID-19 testing is available through the Federally Qualified Health Centers in the St. Louis region. For information on testing locations, please visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19 or contact the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Hotline, 314-657-1499 between the hours of 8am-5pm, Monday-Friday.