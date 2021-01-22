City of St. Louis Health Director requested to appear in front of committee by state representative

ST. LOUIS – City of St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols has been requested to appear in front of a Special Committee on Small Business by State Representative Nick Schroer.

This comes after Echols ordered Wheelhouse and Start Bar to close for up to one year after the city says they have continued to violate COVID-19 public health orders. Echols said there have been multiple social distancing and facemask violations. So he sent the owners a letter ordering the bars to be closed until Jan. 2022, effective immediately.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our state. They are what makes this state, and this country, so great,” Schroer said in a Facebook post. “It is time we stand up for these job creators and the Missourians they employ!”

Schroer requested Echols appear in front of the committee on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

“We both have obligations to the people of this great state,” Schroer said in his letter to Echols.