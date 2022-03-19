ST. LOUIS – With warmer weather on the horizon, the City of St. Louis is launching a Parks, Recreation and Forestry job fair series.

Jobs with the city start at $15/hour with competitive benefits.

Open positions include lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers. The department announced that it will hold a series of job fairs across the city through March and into April and May as the region heads into spring and summer.

According to the city, people taking on these positions will do significant work that directly affects the lives of more than 300,000 residents.

The first job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wohl Center. Another one will take place a week from today at Tandy from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There are for more job fairs planned for April and May.

April 9, 2022 at Marquette 11am-2pm

April 16, 2022 at 12th and Park 11am -2pm

May 7, 2022 at Cherokee 11am-2pm

May 14, 2022 at Gamble 11am -2pm

These seasonal parks and recreation jobs do not require city residency.