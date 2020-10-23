City of St. Louis offering free firewood

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation, & Forestry will offer free firewood to City of St. Louis residents this November.

The free firewood will start to be available Monday, November 9 at three different locations.

Forest Park — Lower Muny Parking Lot

O’Fallon Park — North of picnic site #4

Carondelet Park — Compost and recycling site off Holly Hills Drive

The City of St. Louis said the wood comes from the “removal of dead and/or structurally damaged and dangerous trees from City streets and parks.” They said a daily supply is not guaranteed, but wood will generally be dropped at the sites in the afternoon on Mondays through Fridays.

The wood will be available until the first week of March 2021.

Call the Forestry Division at 314-613-7200 for more information.

