City of St. Louis prepares to release low-risk offenders to prevent the spread of COVID-19

St. Louis city plans to do the same as the county in releasing low-level offenders in an act to combat the coronavirus.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says efforts have already been underway connected to her efforts for criminal justice reform, but the issues of the coronavirus should make everyone look deeper.

This effort would release roughly 56 individuals who are waiting for trial.

The circuit attorney believes this would prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside of jails, courts and the community.

She makes it clear these are non-violent individuals and their release until a trial could clear up money for the city to redirect to more preventative efforts.

This is all in connection with the circuit attorney’s and public defender’s office.

It’s an action both would like to take immediately.

Unlike St. Louis County police union who oppose them for taking such action.

St. Louis City police union have not spoken out about this issue just yet.