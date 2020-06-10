City officials taking heat as protest leaders demand more action

ST. LOUIS – Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed and Mayor Lyda Krewson are taking some heat after some protestor leaders aren’t buying their sudden push for police reform.

Police reform is taking center stage, but with past problems of our own in St. Louis, some are wondering why the city is hopping on the bandwagon instead of leading the way.

President of the Board of Alderman, Lewis Reed, says he’s found when heartbreaking murders like George Floyd happens, it lights the fire in some politicians who otherwise wouldn’t budge on certain issues.

“Because of what’s happening in the streets people are moved,” said Reed. “They understand they must do something, and they must do something now.”

That’s why he’s filing Board Bill 63 that will legally ban chokeholds, require officers to use de-escalation tactics, review the current use of force reporting policy, and establish a duty among officers to intervene in inappropriate encounters.

“It is important we’re making things unlawful, so that if any chief or any public safety director or any mayor that comes after we pass this law, they’ll have to adhere to that law,” he said.

With body cameras still not in place, among other issues that were promised following the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

There are concerns the current push to rush police reform could be just checking the box instead of creating true change.

“If you lose this moment with inaction. That would haunt you forever,” said Reed.

That’s why Reed is encouraging protestors to keep holding their elected officials’ foot to the fire and follow up in that process.

While the legislation makes its way through the board of aldermen, Mayor Lyda Krewson spokesperson says she along with Chief John Hayden and Public Safety Director Jimmy Edwards are starting a review on the use of force policies and remain open to exploring common-sense reform.

The mayor wouldn’t give an exact timeline on when changes to policies will be announced.

Meanwhile, in St. Louis county are putting in place the “8 can’t wait campaign”.