City orders restaurants, bars, and night clubs to close dine-in services by midnight

ST. LOUIS - Starting at midnight several area restaurants are ordered to close their doors to diners as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the nation.

No eating in restaurants and bars as the CDC advises against being in public places with more than ten people.

City and County officials made the announcement Tuesday that this would go into effect. Businesses though, not shutting down completely. Restaurants can still do delivery services, pickup orders, or run the drive-through, just no sitting down and eating inside these restaurants.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, said there are about 88,000 people working in hospitality. Many of them are concerned about how they will pay their bills, especially those who depend on tips. Krewson is asking the federal government to step in to help.