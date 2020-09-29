City playgrounds reopen after being closed due to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS – Playgrounds in the city of St. Louis are no longer off limits to people because of COVID-19 safety concerns. We’re told the city’s more than 70 playgrounds have slowly reopened over the past week or so.

Mayor Lyda Krewson saying it’s now up to parents to decide whether it’s safe to take their children to playgrounds.

The Mayor telling us that authorities have had a tough time enforcing the closure of city playgrounds and that city workers recently stopped replacing caution tape around playgrounds that had been taken down.

Some parents we spoke with seem comfortable taking their kids back to playgrounds while others are cautious with COVID19 still being a significant safety issue.

COVID-19 precaution signs are up at city playgrounds and Mayor Krewson is encouraging people to take precautions while at playgrounds. Those precautions include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and using hand sanitizer as well as wipes.

Playgrounds in St. Louis County reopened last week and others in the region have never closed during the pandemic.

