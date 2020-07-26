City road renamed after longtime St. Louis Public School educator

ST. LOUIS – Cardinal Avenue from Olive Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive was officially renamed in honor of a longtime St. Louis educator and civic leader.

That portion of road is now named after William A. Pearson.

He worked with the St. Louis Public School system for 46 years as a teacher, administrator, supervisor and consultant.

He was also a member of a select team of local educators who were tasked with merging and integrating the racially separated teachers colleges, Harris and Stowe, forming what is now Harris-Stowe State University.