City Treasurer Tishaura Jones endorsed for St. Louis City mayor by county officials

St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City mayoral candidate Tishaura O. Jones has been endorsed by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell less than one month before the March 2 primary.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones said in a statement that she is pleased with the endorsements.

“It is critical that our next Mayor works closely with the County Executive and other County leaders like Wesley Bell to ensure an equitable recovery from COVID-19,” Jones said.

She is one of four candidates in the St. Louis City mayoral race. Utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election.

I am proud to announce that County Executive Sam Page has endorsed my campaign to be the next Mayor of the City of St. Louis. Dr. Page has spent his career working on behalf of the residents of St. Louis County to create a more responsive and effective government, and I am honored to have his support. 

Additionally, my campaign welcomes the support of County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. Wesley has done so much for our region in just two years since he was elected in 2018, and has brought a much-needed focus on reform and equity to the County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 

Dr. Page and I have both served as legislators and have each spent much of our careers advancing healthcare and public health. Together, we will develop and execute a coordinated, focused, and strategic plan for our region to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, help our communities recover economically, and build a public health infrastructure suitable to face the next crisis. 

It is critical that our next Mayor works closely with the County Executive and other County leaders like Wesley Bell to ensure an equitable recovery from COVID-19, rebuild our regional economy, and deliver quality services to our constituents. I am ready to serve the people of St. Louis and collaborate on regional solutions to tackle some of our biggest challenges.  

Jones’ full statement

