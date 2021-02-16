City Treasurer Tishaura Jones endorsed for St. Louis City mayor by county officials

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City mayoral candidate Tishaura O. Jones has been endorsed by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell less than one month before the March 2 primary.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones said in a statement that she is pleased with the endorsements.

“It is critical that our next Mayor works closely with the County Executive and other County leaders like Wesley Bell to ensure an equitable recovery from COVID-19,” Jones said.

She is one of four candidates in the St. Louis City mayoral race. Utility executive Andrew Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are looking to replace Lyda Krewson who is not running for re-election.

