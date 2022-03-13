City-wide market crawl to celebrate small businesses, St. Louis neighborhoods

ST. LOUIS – In celebration of 314 Day, the City of St. Louis and local businesses, there will be a city-wide market crawl featuring small businesses throughout St. Louis city & county Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You’ll be able to shop dozens of businesses. The event is free is put on by an organization called The Women’s Creative.

Vendors will pop up in host brick and mortar locations, like Union Station, City Foundry STL, South Grand, Cherokee, The Loop and Webster Groves. You’ll be able to shop from local brick and mortar businesses that sell a number of items including adult and children’s apparel, home goods, local food items, coffee shops and more.

In Union Station the event will take place in Grand Hall. At City Foundry vendors will be located near the Food Hall as well as within the open retail stores along Foundry Way. Union Station will be hosting a larger celebration during the event as well, with close to 20 vendors and a variety of entertainment from local artists throughout the afternoon including the Stortellers, local musicians and more.

It is a free event, but you are encouraged to RSVP to get a digital grab bag of savings to participating vendors and businesses.