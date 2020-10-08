Claim your prize: $6.9 million lottery ticket sold at Wentzville Schnucks

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Lottery announced six winning numbers for the $6.9 million lottery ticket Wednesday. The ticket was purchased from a Wentzville Schnucks.

The winner has not claimed the prize yet.

“Lotto tickets can be scanned on the Missouri Lottery’s official app or at Check-A-Ticket machines at retail to see if your ticket is a winner,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “If you bought a Lotto ticket at this Schnucks location for last night’s drawing, please check it carefully.”

A spokeswoman from the Missouri Lottery says winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to confirm they’ve won. The winner has until April 5, 2021.

The winning number combination was 3,5,13,36,41, and 42.