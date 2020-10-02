Classes to resume following bomb threat at three Fox C6 schools

ARNOLD, Mo. – Classes resume at three schools in Arnold after they were shut down by a bomb threat Thursday.

Police say that the Fox C-6 Schools received an e-mail saying that multiple explosives were planted in the high school. In-person learning was canceled and students were instructed to do at-home virtual learning.

The district is on a hybrid schedule so only about half the students were affected by the closure.

Eight bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search the high school, middle school, and elementary school, but no bombs were found.