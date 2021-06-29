Classic rock laser shows are returning to the planetarium in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can time travel at the McDonnell Planetarium’s Laser Show Series. The dome will merge art, light, with a classic art soundtrack with some mind-bending visuals. The St. Louis Science Center says that the 3D-atmospheric effects are an unforgettable experience.

The laser shows were an attraction at the planetarium for decades. The new shows move the entertainment into the 21st century with new technology that allows the laser beams to be seen above the audience in mid-air.

You will need to purchase tickets in advance. They are $10.95 for non-members

and $9.95 for members.

The “Classic Rock” nights feature hits by AC/DC, Aerosmith, Journey, Kiss, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, and more. The ’90s Alternative’ Experience has hits from the Smashing Pumpkins, the Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Alice in Chains. Check out each show listing for a playlist of songs.

Show schedule:

Friday, July 2, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: The Beatles

7:30 Laser Show: Led Zeppelin

Saturday, July 3, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Queen

7:30 Laser Show: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday, July 4, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Rush 2112

7:30 Laser Show: Classic Rock Night

Monday, July 5, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Genesis

7:30 Laser Show: Queen

Thursday, July 8, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

7:30 Laser Show: Rush 2112

Friday, July 9, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: The Beatles

7:30 Laser Show: 90s Alternative

Saturday, July 10, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Classic Rock Night

7:30 Laser Show: Pink Floyd’s The Wall

9:00 Laser Show: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon

Sunday, July 11, 2021

6:00 Laser Show: Led Zeppelin

7:30 Laser Show: Queen