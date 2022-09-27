CLAYTON, Mo. – Niche just announced its 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings, praising many institutions in Missouri and the St. Louis area.

This year, the School District of Clayton was ranked the 13th best school district in America, improving four spots from 17th last year.

Furthermore, St. Louis area schools made the top-five list for both public and private schools in Missouri.

2023 Best public high schools in Missouri

Ladue Horton Watkins High School Clayton High School Lafayette High School Parkway West High School Marquette Senior High School

2023 Best private high schools in Missouri

John Burroughs School Thomas Jefferson School MICDS – Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day School The Pembroke Hill School The Barstow School

Niche’s rankings were created to provide families with valuable information, both quantitative and qualitative, on schools in their area or in a neighborhood they’re not familiar with yet. As in previous years, the Best Schools rankings include categories for boarding, charter and magnet schools as well as schools for STEM and the arts among many others.

