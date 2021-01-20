Clayton School District names new superintendent

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Clayton School District will have a new superintendent next school year. The Board of Education unanimously appointed Dr. Nisha Patel as the district’s new superintendent last week.

Dr. Sean Doherty, will retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year after five years of service as the district’s superintendent. Dr. Patel will assume the position July 1.

“I am incredibly humbled to be chosen to lead this district as its next superintendent,” said Patel. “I look forward to leveraging my passion for learning and growth mindset to collaboratively strengthen the learning focus and high standards of excellence that are already deeply embedded with the Clayton community.”

Dr. Patel, of St. Louis, has 21 years of service in public education with nine of them working for the Rockwood School District and for the past five she has severed as the Assistant Superintendent with the Fox C-6 School District, according to the districts press release.

She is a graduate of the University of Kansas and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Cellular Biology, a Master’s degree in Science in Administration and received her doctoral degree in administrative leadership from Maryville University.

“Dr. Patel understands the power of establishing strong student, staff, and community relationships, which are the ultimate foundation for student success,” explained Board of Education President Joe Miller.

After a national search that drew 22 applicants from across the country. The release said he Board of Education is confident they found the “the best person to lead us here in Clayton” in Dr. Patel.