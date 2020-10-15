Clean Sweep, Urban League and Screen Sweep will work together to help the community this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Operation Clean Sweep is teaming up with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis this coming weekend.

Beginning Saturday, October 17 at 8 a.m. volunteers will meet at Friendly Temple Church and clean their way down Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

“We are really excited about Clean Sweep because it brings out the best in St. Louis,” Urban League Metropolitan St. Louis Vice President of Public Safety and Community Response James Clark said.

There will be a food giveaway at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ.

Screen Sweep will also be involved on Saturday at the Urban League headquarters working with BJC Health offering free mammograms, 500 free blood pressure kits and free basic health screenings for the community.

But it’s Clean Sweep that will be making a visual difference.

“It is a model for us to make an investment in the human capital,” says Clark. “Many buildings are still standing but they’re what we call dollhouses where the walls have collapsed, and you can see each room. We believe it’s time for us to take those buildings down. They serve as hubs for crime and violence. They become havens for a lot of illegal activity, and they weigh on the self-esteem of everyone who must see it. Through this effort, major construction companies come in and donate their time and really send a shock wave of hope into our more challenged neighborhoods.”

The Urban League hopes to build a campus community near their headquarters and take down dangerous buildings.

“Everyone is concerned about what you see going on in St. Louis now,” Clark said. “It’s not what we disagree on, it’s what we can agree on. We can agree that our neighborhoods are in disrepair and Clean Sweep is just one step towards bringing St. Louis back.”