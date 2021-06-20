Clean up continues in west St. Louis County after powerful storms

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Chesterfield residents continue cleaning up after powerful storms caused significant damage to the area.

Severe storms rolled across the St. Louis region Saturday evening with intense winds causing uprooted trees and downed limbs and power lines.

In Chesterfield, near Clarkson and Wilson, a tree fell across a road on to a car with someone in inside of it. Luckily, the person inside the car told FOX 2 they were not injured and were able to get out of their car to safety. Neighbors worked together to clear the tree from the car and roadway.

Another very large tree down the street was also uprooted, barely missing a house.

Residents continue to clean up the debris from their streets and yards. There were reports of damage from Ladue, Des Peres, Frontenac, and off of Highcroft Road.

Overall, the storms knocked out power to more than 30,000 people in our region. Some residents remain without power Sunday morning and Ameren Missouri is continuing to work to restore power to those areas.