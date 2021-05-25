Clean-up event starts today for Wellston neighborhood inundated with trash

ST. LOUIS – A Wellston neighborhood has become inundated by trash over the years, but today St. Louis County is kicking off a big clean-up project.

The Lulu Heights neighborhood has become somewhat of a dumping ground. Over the next three days, volunteers are invited to come and straighten it all up.

St. Louis County is going to bring in some heavy equipment Tuesday to help with the clean-up.

FOX 2’s investigative journalist Elliott Davis reached out to St. Louis County leaders to find out how this all happened in a You Paid For It segment. St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days said it never should have gotten so bad in the first place.

“Well, St Louis County owns 150 properties in the city of Wellston. The Mayor told me that probably the second week I was in office. That they own a lot of these properties, and they have not been kept up,” Days said.

Volunteers are needed for this clean-up effort. It’s happening from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a break for lunch at noon. Just go to Lulu Avenue at St. Charles Rock Road. Volunteers will be provided with gloves and snacks.