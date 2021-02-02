Clean up underway after massive Northeast snowstorm

NEW YORK CITY – The last of the massive winter storm that pummeled the Northeast with snow on Monday was still bringing pockets of snow on Tuesday. It was a day for cleaning up in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

In New York City, more than 17 inches fell, the largest snowstorm in five years, crippling public transit.

In White Plains, just outside New York City, more than 22 inches of snow fell. With around-the-clock work, highways had reopened and rail and bus service in the region had resumed, but side roads were still buried.

One St. Louisan living near Milford, Connecticut shared video on Facebook of the heavy snow falling. He says all total it measured thirteen to fourteen inches.

In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the end of the storm meant more work for residents who had to clear driveways and sidewalks after around eight inches of snow fell.

“Today was a little harder than last evening. Last evening, it was a lighter snow if blew a lot easier. But today with the temperatures rising it’s a lot wetter. The snow blower tended to clog on me,” said one resident.

A lot of work for those folks out east. Good news, we checked with St. Louis-Lambert Airport and noticed just a few cancellations today in and out of Newark and La Guardia. In fact, airport delays across the country Tuesday were minimal.