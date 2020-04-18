Cleanup of contaminated Illinois site delayed due to virus

Breaking News
DEPUE, Ill. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says work to clean up contaminated soil on residential yards in a northern Illinois town where a zinc smelter and fertilizer plant once operated has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EPA issued an order earlier this year requiring the cleanup of a portion of the New Jersey Zinc/Mobil Chemical Corp. site in DePue, a village about 100 miles southwest of Chicago. State and federal environmental agencies set a goal of having sampling and cleanup in residential yards completed this spring. The work is now expected to be complete later this year.

