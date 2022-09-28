ST. LOUIS – It’s a clear and chilly Wednesday morning.

The quiet weather continues with high pressure overhead. It’s expected to be mostly sunny and cool, with temperature highs in the upper 60s. Little change each day, with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. Highs in the 60s and 70s. It’s set to be back to normal range this weekend and into early next week.

Hurricane Ian is a Category 4 and is located about 90 miles southwest of Naples with 120 miles per hour winds, moving Northeast 10 miles per hour. Hurricane Ian is forecast to make landfall later Wednesday. We’ll watch this closely.