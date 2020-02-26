CLEAR security system comes to St. Louis-Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Lambert International Airport is the 34th airport in the country to get the CLEAR program and with it comes 50 new jobs.



“Everyone’s biometrics are unique to who they are," said Mitch Nadler, the CLEAR VP of Airport Affairs.



From our eyes to our fingerprints, no two peoples are alike.



“They are what are distinctly you and that’s what makes you, you and that’s how you confirm your own identity," said Nadler.

That’s why a new security system called CLEAR is using them to scan passengers.

“You have a designated line and our ambassadors who are hospitality trained and security-focused walk members through the entire process and bring them to the front of the line and then hand them off to TSA for the physical screening.”

Anyone that’s a US citizen that has a valid ID can sign up for the program. It cost $179 but there are special prices for families and those who have other travel loyalty programs. Kids under 18 are free.

But is this system really secure?



“We secure their information on our servers. We don’t share it with the government, we don’t share it or sell it to any third parties, and we keep things very secure.”



So far, five million customers have gotten on board. Lambert says they've had passengers asking for them to bring the service to St. Louis.



“We’re really encouraged because from the moment the operation began yesterday we had folks that were already CLEAR members wanting to be able to use that service and what it brings for the airport is a customer service aspect,” said Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

CLEAR is offered for both passengers who use TSA Pre-Check as well as the standard line. It's in Terminal 2 right now and will be implemented in Terminal 1 next week.

CLEAR is also starting to be used to screen people at large concert halls and stadiums.