Clearing up confusion with St. Louis mass vaccination invites

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There appears to be some confusion over the invitation process for a mass COVID vaccination event at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency says that the confirmation email isn’t as important as the invite.

The state agency tweets that some people are coming to the mass vaccination event with “inauthentic email appointment confirmations for vaccinations.”

“The issue is people arriving with only a ‘Jotform’ email confirmation that was forwarded to them by someone else and who do not have the original City of St. Louis Department of Health email with their name on it inviting them to be vaccinated. Just trying to prevent people from standing in line unnecessarily,” tweets the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.

So, as long as you have the original email invite for the event then you should show up for a vaccine. If you were forwarded a confirmation email or found one on social media then you will be turned away.

The line was about a mile long at times on the Forest Park Campus of St. Louis Community College. The wait to get inside to get the shot? For many individuals two to three hours.

“REMINDER: You cannot use a shared link to enter the clinic. Only invited individuals will be seen,” tweets the St. Louis City Department of Health.

The mass vaccination events held on Thursday and Friday is expected to adminster up to 3000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine each day. Missouri National Guardsmen and the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will be working in tandem with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the St. Louis City Health Department.

Health officials running the clinics remind everyone to be on time for their appointment and bring their ID. Sign up for the next St. Louis mass vaccination event here.

