Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, and Clementine’s Ice Cream is celebrating at all six locations with new flavors, sweet deals and freebies.

Beginning at noon, the first 50 households in line will get one free limited-edition Clementine’s t-shirt.

To celebrate the anniversary of the Harry Potter movies, guests can try out new magical flavors, like Fizzie Whizzle Bees, Vegan Triple Berry Crumpet, Chocolate Frog, and Buttered Beer.

Clementine’s will also have bottles of Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer on hand to turn your scoops into a magical float, as well as a Harry Potter look alike at all six locations.

Guests will also have a chance to win a trip for two to Universal Orlando by getting a special postcard stamped at all six Clementine’s locations.