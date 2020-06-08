Clergy Coalition and St. Louis County NAACP demand Florissant Police Officer be fired

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A Florissant police officer is suspended after video shows him striking a suspect with his unmarked patrol car. St. Louis clergy and the St. Louis County NAACP Monday demanded the detective be fired. This after a long day of protests in front of the Florissant Police Department. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell recused himself from the investigation due to a conflict of interest, citing a close relative of a staffer in his office was at the scene of the incident. Therefore Bell requested St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar to handle the investigation, “I have seen the video. You see just a few small seconds of what was probably much longer time period. What I saw is shocking and disturbing. But that’s all we know right now.” said Lohmar.

The video shows what appears to be an unmarked police vehicle striking a man, a detective then got out of the vehicle runs over to the man laying on a lawn and kicks him a couple of times, then gets on top of the man and hits him as he tries to restrain his hands behind his back. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan says he saw the video for the first time on Saturday, four days after it happened. “The reason for the stop was a report of shots fired from a vehicle that seem to match the description. The officers initiated a traffic stop, the occupants exited and began to run different ways. Two officers pursued two suspects and the other officers pursued the third suspect in the SUV.” said Lohmar.

Members of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition are calling for the immediate firing of the Florissant officer. They are calling on the Florissant Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney to act quickly.

“We gathered to call for the termination of the police officer that was involved last Tuesday incident. What many are calling a hit and beat,” said Rev. Darryl Gray, St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition. The clergy also spoke with the family of the man in the video. The mother wanted me to convey this is not a thug. As young black men are characterized as in the media. He was not a thug. He has not been in any trouble with the law prior to this. He was a decent student in school and now in a lot of pain,” said Bishop Elijah Hankerson.

Prosecutor Lohmar says he needs everyone involved to give their side of the story.

“Three individuals in the car got out and fled. They know who they are. We know where they live, but we can not reach them. They have not returned calls from police officers. We have gone to their homes asking if they will come forward. As we speak, none of the three people have come forward to give their side of the story,” said Lohmar.

There were protests outside the Florissant Police Department until about 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. The National Guard was in front of the police department on Monday. The Florissant Police Department reports the officer in the video has been suspended. We asked the Florissant Police Chief for a response to what the clergy is demanding, we have yet to hear back.