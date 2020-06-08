Clergy to ask for Florissant officer to be fired after viral video surfaces

FLORISSANT, Mo. – Peaceful protests last night in Florissant after video surfaced of an officer striking a suspect with his unmarked patrol vehicle. The officer in the video has been suspended. Now clergy members are calling for that officer to be fired.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over about 100 peaceful protesters. They started outside the Florissant Police Department and then walked along Lindbergh Boulevard to New Florissant Road. Florissant officers diverted traffic.

The Missouri National Guard, the Missouri Highway Patrol, and St. Louis County Police monitored the protest. It ended at around 11:00 pm.

The incident that sparked the protesters was caught on video from a doorbell. It shows what appears to be an unmarked police vehicle striking a man running A detective then gets out of the vehicle… gets on top of the man and hits him as he tries to restrain his hands behind his back.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell recused himself from the investigation due to a conflict of interest. He says a close relative of a staffer in our office was at the scene of the incident. Bell requested St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar handle the investigation

The incident happened on June 2nd. Florissant Police Chief Timothy Fagan says he saw the video for the first time on Saturday, four days after it happened

“After seeing that video, I was deeply concerned about the content of it. Shortly after that spoke with the prosecuting attorney for the St. Louis County area, Wesley Bell. I talked to him about my concerns. Then shortly thereafter, I spoke with the St. Louis County Police Department and asked that their Crimes Against Persons division conduct an independent investigation to see if there was any wrongdoing on the part of the officer,” said Chief Timothy Fagan.