Cleveland Indians changing name to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s baseball team is changing its name from Indians to Guardians. The team made the announcement on social media this morning.

Tom Hanks narrated a video to explain the meaning behind the name. It talked about the team’s history and why together, the city is all guardians.

The video says it is time to move forward with change and that Cleveland is the best part of their name.

The video also says it is time to unite as one family, one community, and build the next era for the team and the city.

It says Cleveland residents are loyal and proud, that they always protect what they’ve earned and always defend it.

The video explains together, we stand with all that understand what it means to be born and built from the land. And together we are all Cleveland Guardians.