ST. LOUIS – Many local police departments will be participating “Click It or Ticket” campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Edwardsville Police Department in Illinois will increase enforcement for the campaign starting Friday. Other agencies, including the St. Louis County Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, are expected to join the campaign later this month before Memorial Day weekend.

The “Click It or Ticket” campaign focuses on safety education and law enforcement support to save lives. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, a popular time for traveling to visit family and friends.

Police say Illinois currently has a 93.5 percent seat belt use compliance rate and unbelted occupants account for more than half of those killed in motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Police say wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 45 percent.