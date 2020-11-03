Clinton County Sheriff’s office takes care of boy after domestic disturbance

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. – A child taking a nap on a Clinton County Sheriff detective’s lap has been shared nearly 5,000 times on Facebook.

Clinton County Sheriff Doug Maue explained that the post came to be after they got a call around 8 a.m. Saturday for a domestic disturbance. At the scene was a two-year-old. The deputy determined that wasn’t a safe place for the child and decided to put him in protective custody and brought him back to the sheriff’s department. At the office, staff started taking care of the boy.

Correctional deputy Kristal Litteken had heard they brought a boy in from a bad situation that morning. She said when she saw him his clothes smelled, they looked about three days old and he didn’t have any clean diapers.

Litteken ran to Walmart and bought the child diapers, wipes, a few pairs of clothes, socks, a winter coat and a truck to cheer him up.

Then a little bit later, cleaned up, with new clothes on and cartoons on the TV in the dispatch room the photo which has now gone viral was taken.

Sheriff Maue said this isn’t the first time deputies have taken care of a child like this. They shared the story and picture on Facebook to give people a better understanding of the work officers do behind the scenes.

Latest headlines: