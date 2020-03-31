Cloistered nuns in St. Louis have advice for social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - Many of us have spent just a few weeks practicing social distancing. But, a group of women in St. Louis has been doing it for decades.



A story about a cloistered order with a new perspective. The Passionist nuns have been living a life behind grates and curtains separated from the physical world in St. Louis for 72 years.

"It is a mystery how we can live and there are some men that live this life monks, cloistered monks," said Sister Mary Elizabeth, CP of the Passionist nuns.

They focus on prayer and speak only when necessary, they never leave their monastery in Ellisville except for medical appointments or emergencies.

Women who have spent their whole adult lives practicing social distancing if they can thrive in a monastery.

What can they teach us how to capitalize on the time we are spending at home?

"I would suggest to do some sort of exercise to get your heart pumping a little and you can do some prayers at that time," said Sister Mary Elizabeth

Create a new routine, tackle unfinished projects, read and reconnect with family.

"This is not in the spiritual realm, but if you have a lot of siblings and you're going to be stuck inside until the end of April, I would suggest a hide and go seek tournament. It sounds like a lot of fun to me," said Caitlin Cashman, a postulant in formation to be a Passionist nun.

Sister Mary Elizabeth says to develop a prayer life and get to know yourself, "everybody on the earth has a God-given guardian angel so you're not alone. Get to know that angel."

Masses and services are suspended in their chapel for the time being but with Holy Week on the way the Passionist nuns say they will find a way to celebrate Easter in private.