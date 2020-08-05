Clorox wipes won’t be fully restocked in stores until 2021

ST. LOUIS – Skyrocketing demand for disinfectant wipes are wiping out Clorox Wipes. The CEO of Clorox said the company’s disinfecting wipes won’t be fully restocked until next year.

He said this is because the wipes are made from a material that’s also used to make face masks, medical gowns, and other medical wipes

Since there’s such a need for PPE right now the material is hard to come by.

The global pandemic has brought a six-fold increase in demand for products from the California-based cleaning supplies company.

Other products made by Clorox, such as Glad trash bags, Burt’s Bees lip balm and liquid bleach, should be restocked like normal over the next several months.