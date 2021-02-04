Clouds and rain return, prepare for a cold weekend

ST. LOUIS – The clouds are back and so is the wet weather.

Expect periods of light rain Thursday accompanied by gusty winds. Temperatures will warm into the 40s early Thursday afternoon, then fall quickly back into the 30s by the evening rush hour. As the rain ends late in the afternoon some wet snow may try to mix in for a short while, but no accumulation is expected. Skies will start to clear late Thursday night with low temperatures dipping into the 20s.

Friday looks quiet and cool with near-normal highs in the low-40s.

The weekend will bring a chance of some light snow and flurries Saturday evening into Saturday night. Any accumulation will be light with much colder air arriving Sunday.