Clouds expected to turn to showers Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – There will be lots of clouds in the region Tuesday with rain moving in overnight with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-50s with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will bring some showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, but it will dry out in the afternoon. Wednesday will have temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Thanksgiving Day will start with clouds, but look for the sun to pop out during the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

The rest of the week will bring dry weather and near-normal temperatures. Saturday looks dry, but there is a chance for some rain on Sunday.