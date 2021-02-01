Cloudy Monday with temperatures below freezing

ST. LOUIS – Clouds go nowhere today and neither will the temperatures.

We have temperatures in the 30s Monday morning and they will remain nearly steady through this afternoon. Monday night looks cloudy with a low dropping into the 20s.

Tuesday is Ground Hog Day and it will start cloudy with some sun breaking through by the afternoon. High temperatures will only warm into the upper 30s.

Wednesday looks nice, but a new front will bring some rain Thursday ahead of some of the coldest air of the season which is slated to arrive over the weekend.