Cloudy skies with limited shower activity for your Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The stubborn low continues to drift the region keeping mostly cloudy skies overhead. Even more so than Wednesday. Breaks in the clouds will develop this afternoon with a spot shower possible. High temperatures will reach the low-70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 60.

Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach to near 80. The holiday weekend is not a complete washout… but there will be a few storms around at times with afternoon highs in the 80s.