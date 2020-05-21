Breaking News
IL: 4,525 deaths/ 100,418 cases; MO: 631 deaths/ 11,232 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Cloudy skies with limited shower activity for your Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The stubborn low continues to drift the region keeping mostly cloudy skies overhead.  Even more so than Wednesday. Breaks in the clouds will develop this afternoon with a spot shower possible.  High temperatures will reach the low-70s.  Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature near 60. 

 Friday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine along with warmer temperatures.  Afternoon highs will reach to near 80.  The holiday weekend is not a complete washout… but there will be a few storms around at times with afternoon highs in the 80s.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News