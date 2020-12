ST. LOUIS – Partly to mostly cloudy skies blanketed much of the region early Friday morning, but skies will become sunnier as the day goes on.

Temperatures will be in the 30s to start and warm to near 50 in the afternoon. Friday night will be clear and chilly with a low near 30.

The weekend looks nice for early December. A mix of clouds and sun with temperatures mainly in the 40s. Look for a warming trend to ramp up in the early part of next week.