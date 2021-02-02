Cloudy Tuesday with pockets of sunshine

ST. LOUIS – The day will start with lots of clouds, but there will be some pockets of sunshine.

Intervals of clouds and sun will rule the day. It stays cold with high temperatures in the upper 30s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and cold with low temperatures in the 20s.

Wednesday is the pick day of the week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming well into the 40s.

Enjoy it while you can, periods of light rain will spread over the region Thursday followed by much colder air Friday and then the coldest air of the season will be over the weekend. The weekend cold will come along with a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.