ST. LOUIS – Watching for areas of fog to develop this morning, especially south of I-70. Otherwise, we’re cloudy with spots of rain Tuesday. A little warmer, highs in the low 60s.

Later tonight, we’ll watch a wave of showers and isolate thunderstorms move across the region, continuing into early Wednesday. A warm front will lift north Wednesday bringing above-normal temperatures back with it. Highs back near 80 on Thursday.

