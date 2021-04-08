Clydesdales and so much more back for the Cardinals home opener

ST. LOUIS, MO – On Cardinals home opening day, the leading notes of “Here Comes the King” mean special guests are arriving.  Due to the pandemic, the famous Budweiser Clydesdales have not been making appearances. Where better to make a return than here at their St. Louis home.

On Thursday, gates will open at Busch Stadium at 1:00pm and pre-game ceremonies kick off at 2:30p with the Clydesdales. The day will also include tributes to Lou and Gibby, a salute to Mike Shannon, and red jackets and players on parade.

“Knowing that we’re going to have fans. That opening day is going to happen. People are going to start enjoying what we’ve done down here,” says St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt, III.  “Not only with the team and with the exciting product on the field but, where we’re standing, in Ballpark Village. I don’t think a lot of people have seen what we’ve done. “

The welcome back to Busch will bring back an energy that’s been missing since last april.

“There’s a vibe down here that is actually really good and that’s in a pandemic. I can imagine when the season starts how much better it’s even going to be to feel that energy down here,” says DeWitt.

To celebrate the return of fans, the Cardinals are having a special discount ticket offer. A limited number of $8.00 tickets will be available for games April 12 to 14, when the Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals.   For more information, visit cardinals.com/eight.

