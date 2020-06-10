Co-defendant in shooting of trooper enters gun charge plea

The Navy's top admiral has directed the drafting of an order that would prohibit displays of the Confederate battle flag, a move that takes place several months after the Marine Corps ordered a similar policy and comes as the Army has said it's open to renaming bases currently named after Confederate officers.

"The Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, has directed his staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines," Gilday's spokesman Cmdr. Nate Christensen said in a statement.