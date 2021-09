ARNOLD, Mo.– A man trapped under a large truck was rescued by co-workers this morning. It happened on the 1300 block of Londell Drive.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District the large truck fell off the jack stands in the garage.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox was over the scene as firefighters were assessing the situation.

Officials say he suffered minor injuries and was alert and talking with first responders arrived.

The man was transported to Mercy South to get checked out.