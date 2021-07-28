Coast Guard, St. Louis law enforcement training for simulated hijacking incident with injuries

ST. LOUIS–Visitors to the St. Louis riverfront Wednesday should not be alarmed by what they may see playing out onshore and on the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Coast Guard, St. Louis Fire Department, plus other federal, state and local agencies are spending the day in what’s being described as a “full-scale Area Maritime Security and Training exercise.”

The exercise involves a simulated hijacking of a passenger vessel, and how agencies are able to respond to the incident and secure critical infrastructure in the region.

“When a substantial incident occurs on or near the navigable waterways, the federal, state and local agencies launch a unified command to manage the response efforts,” said Capt. Mick Scott, Coast Guard federal maritime security coordinator in a news release. “Training scenarios like this establish cohesion within a multi-agency response and strengthen response intervals and efficiency.”

Part of the training involves explosives work and the St. Louis Regional Bomb Squad.

The exercise should be wrapped up by 3 p.m. Wednesday.